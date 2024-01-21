Delphos St. John’s posted a narrow 57-48 win over Pandora-Gilboa in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

Delphos St. John’s opened with a 13-8 advantage over Pandora-Gilboa through the first quarter.

The Blue Jays opened a modest 31-22 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Pandora-Gilboa climbed back to within 41-33.

The Blue Jays held on with a 16-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delphos St John’s and Pandora-Gilboa faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Ottoville and Delphos St John’s took on Lima Central Catholic on Jan. 14 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

