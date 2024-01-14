Willow Wood Symmes Valley posted a narrow 53-50 win over Ripley RULH in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 13.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley opened with a 15-11 advantage over Ripley RULH through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Blue Jays with a 28-25 lead over the Vikings heading into the second quarter.

Ripley RULH moved ahead by earning a 41-39 advantage over Willow Wood Symmes Valley at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 14-9 rally, but the Vikings were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Ripley RULH faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on Oak Hill on Jan. 5 at Oak Hill High School.

