Westerville Northside Christian notched a win against Columbus Tree of Life 61-50 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Tree Of Life Christian High on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Columbus Tree of Life faced off against Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian took on Etna Liberty Christian on Jan. 11 at Westerville Northside Christian School.

