Maria Stein Marion Local survives for narrow win over Fort Recovery Feb 28, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Maria Stein Marion Local nipped Fort Recovery 35-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.Fort Recovery started on steady ground by forging a 11-8 lead over Maria Stein Marion Local at the end of the first quarter.The Flyers kept a 22-16 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.Fort Recovery showed some mettle by fighting back to a 30-26 count in the third quarter.The Indians closed the lead with an 8-5 margin in the final quarter.The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery played in a 43-35 game on Jan. 14, 2022. For more, click here.In recent action on Feb. 24, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Ada . For more, click here. Fort Recovery took on New Knoxville on Feb. 21 at Fort Recovery High School. Click here for a recap.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maria Stein Marion Local High School Fort Recovery High School Ohio Basketball Sports Games And Toys School Systems Trending Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Macedonia Nordonia cancels check from Canton McKinley Andrew "Drew" Douglas Rothhaar Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event