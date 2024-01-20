Dayton Belmont topped Dayton Stivers 64-59 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

The first quarter gave Dayton Belmont a 21-19 lead over Dayton Stivers.

The Bison registered a 37-31 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Dayton Stivers moved ahead of Dayton Belmont 47-46 to start the fourth quarter.

The Tigers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Bison won the session and the game with an 18-12 performance.

Last season, Dayton Belmont and Dayton Stivers squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Dayton Stivers.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Dayton Stivers faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Belmont took on Trotwood-Madison on Jan. 13 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.