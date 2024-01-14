Cambridge grabbed a 66-52 victory at the expense of Warsaw River View during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 14.

Cambridge opened with a 17-10 advantage over Warsaw River View through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 36-23 intermission margin at the Black Bears’ expense.

Cambridge darted to a 50-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Warsaw River View faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Cambridge took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Jan. 9 at Cambridge High School.

