Haviland Wayne Trace dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-43 win over Defiance Tinora in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Defiance Tinora squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Defiance Tinora faced off against Kalida and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Casstown Miami East on Jan. 13 at Casstown Miami East High School.

