Defiance finally found a way to top Sherwood Fairview 45-37 on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sherwood Fairview, as it began with a 9-6 edge over Defiance through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ shooting moved in front for a 17-16 lead over the Apaches at the intermission.

Defiance jumped to a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 11-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Defiance and Sherwood Fairview squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Defiance High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Delta and Defiance took on Wauseon on Jan. 13 at Wauseon High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.