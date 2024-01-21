Dayton West Carrollton posted a narrow 53-45 win over Piqua on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Piqua and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Piqua faced off against Xenia and Dayton West Carrollton took on West Chester Lakota West on Jan. 6 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

