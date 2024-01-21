Arcanum Franklin Monroe left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Yellow Springs from start to finish for a 58-31 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe darted in front of Yellow Springs 18-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Jets fought to a 34-13 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe roared to a 50-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Jets 12-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against Lewisburg Tri-County North and Yellow Springs took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Jan. 12 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

