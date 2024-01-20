Dayton Dunbar posted a narrow 68-60 win over Dayton Meadowdale for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Dayton Dunbar jumped in front of Dayton Meadowdale 17-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened a small 36-24 gap over the Lions at the half.

Dayton Meadowdale showed some mettle by fighting back to a 50-43 count in the third quarter.

The Wolverines held on with an 18-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Dunbar faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Dayton Meadowdale High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Dunbar took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on Jan. 13 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.