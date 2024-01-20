Kettering Fairmont posted a narrow 60-59 win over Springboro in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

The first quarter gave Kettering Fairmont a 20-12 lead over Springboro.

The Firebirds’ offense jumped in front for a 37-27 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Springboro didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 50-46 in the third quarter.

The Panthers managed a 13-10 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Springboro squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Springboro faced off against Beavercreek and Kettering Fairmont took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Jan. 15 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

