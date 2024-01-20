Xenia Legacy Christian eventually beat Cincinnati 55-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Xenia Legacy Christian moved in front of Cincinnati 16-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights’ offense darted in front for a 26-17 lead over the Trailblazers at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Knights held on with an 18-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Tipp City Bethel.

