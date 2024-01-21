Mt. Vernon left no doubt in recording a 60-45 win over Mansfield Madison in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 27-11 lead over Mansfield Madison.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 38-19 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Mt. Vernon jumped to a 52-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams closed the lead with a 16-8 margin in the final quarter.

Last time Mansfield Madison and Mt Vernon played in a 59-47 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 12, Mt Vernon squared off with New Philadelphia in a basketball game.

