Pomeroy Meigs raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-44 win over Bidwell River Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 12.

Pomeroy Meigs jumped in front of Bidwell River Valley 15-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Marauders fought to a 37-20 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Pomeroy Meigs steamrolled to a 57-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Marauders held on with a 21-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 29, Pomeroy Meigs squared off with Reedsville Eastern in a basketball game.

