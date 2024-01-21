Archbold recorded a big victory over Holgate 76-55 on Jan. 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Archbold opened with a 19-10 advantage over Holgate through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks registered a 38-20 advantage at half over the Tigers.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Holgate made it 55-40.

The Blue Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-15 edge.

Last season, Archbold and Holgate faced off on Feb. 15, 2022 at Holgate High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Archbold faced off against Hicksville and Holgate took on Leipsic on Jan. 13 at Leipsic High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.