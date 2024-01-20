Delaware posted a narrow 50-44 win over Sunbury Big Walnut on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Delaware darted in front of Sunbury Big Walnut 21-16 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 26-26 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Delaware moved to a 38-31 bulge over Sunbury Big Walnut as the final quarter began.

The Pacers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-12 in the final quarter.

Last time Delaware and Sunbury Big Walnut played in a 67-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Canal Winchester and Delaware took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Jan. 12 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

