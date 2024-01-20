Sugarcreek Garaway notched a win against Berlin Hiland 51-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Sugarcreek Garaway opened with a 13-7 advantage over Berlin Hiland through the first quarter.

The Hawks showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-18 half margin.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted to a 33-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Berlin Hiland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Caldwell and Berlin Hiland took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Jan. 9 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

