Bristolville Bristol finally found a way to top Vienna Mathews 78-70 at Bristolville Bristol High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Bristolville Bristol faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Vienna Mathews High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Chagrin Falls and Vienna Mathews took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Jan. 12 at Vienna Mathews High School.

