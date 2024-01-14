New Philadelphia handed Uhrichsville Claymont a tough 42-31 loss at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

New Philadelphia jumped in front of Uhrichsville Claymont 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Quakers registered a 19-12 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

New Philadelphia and Uhrichsville Claymont each scored in the third quarter.

The Quakers held on with a 15-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Berlin Hiland and New Philadelphia took on Wooster on Jan. 9 at Wooster High School.

