Pataskala Licking Heights posted a narrow 55-46 win over Pataskala Watkins Memorial on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pataskala Watkins Memorial played in a 52-32 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Zanesville on Jan. 13 at Zanesville High School.

