Ashville Teays Valley topped Baltimore Liberty Union 66-60 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Baltimore Liberty Union, as it began with a 17-13 edge over Ashville Teays Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Lions would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 40-33 lead on the Vikings.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union locked in a 52-52 stalemate.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Circleville and Ashville Teays Valley took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Jan. 15 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.