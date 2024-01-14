Seaman North Adams eventually beat Chesapeake 59-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Seaman North Adams an 18-12 lead over Chesapeake.

The Green Devils’ shooting jumped in front for a 33-22 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Seaman North Adams charged to a 51-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Green Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Seaman North Adams faced off against Peebles and Chesapeake took on Portsmouth on Jan. 5 at Portsmouth High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.