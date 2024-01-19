Fairfield handed Cincinnati Finneytown a tough 51-40 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 18.

Fairfield opened with an 18-0 advantage over Cincinnati Finneytown through the first quarter.

The Wildcats stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 36-19.

Fairfield roared to a 51-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats managed a 21-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Fairfield faced off against Akron St Vincent-St Mary.

