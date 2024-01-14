South Webster handed Stewart Federal Hocking a tough 63-47 loss on Jan. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave South Webster a 24-22 lead over Stewart Federal Hocking.

The Jeeps registered a 32-25 advantage at intermission over the Lancers.

South Webster moved to a 48-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Jeeps held on with a 15-13 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Racine Southern and South Webster took on Minford on Jan. 9 at Minford High School.

