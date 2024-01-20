New Middletown Springfield posted a narrow 49-43 win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last time New Middletown Springfield and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 68-51 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 12, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against McDonald and New Middletown Springfield took on Atwater Waterloo on Jan. 12 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

