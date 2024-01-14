Akron Hoban finally found a way to top Hilliard Bradley 48-47 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 14.

The first quarter gave Akron Hoban a 12-10 lead over Hilliard Bradley.

The two squads struggled a 20-20 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Hilliard Bradley had a 37-33 edge on Akron Hoban at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Knights won the session and the game with a 15-10 performance.

