It was a tough night for Bowling Green Otsego which was overmatched by Genoa in this 62-25 verdict.

Genoa opened with a 14-4 advantage over Bowling Green Otsego through the first quarter.

The Comets fought to a 29-11 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Genoa jumped to a 50-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Comets held on with a 12-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Genoa and Bowling Green Otsego faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Bowling Green Otsego High School.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Genoa faced off against Swanton and Bowling Green Otsego took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Jan. 9 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

