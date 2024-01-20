Dayton Ponitz rallied over Dayton Marshall for an inspiring 63-39 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Dayton Marshall started on steady ground by forging an 8-2 lead over Dayton Ponitz at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 25-18 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Dayton Ponitz breathed fire to a 41-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-14 edge.

Last time Dayton Ponitz and Dayton Marshall played in a 58-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Dayton Ponitz faced off against Dayton Stivers and Dayton Marshall took on Springfield on Jan. 13 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

