Salineville Southern Local swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush East Palestine 49-29 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Salineville Southern Local a 14-2 lead over East Palestine.
The Indians' offense moved in front for a 29-17 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
Salineville Southern Local breathed fire to a 38-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Bulldogs 11-6 in the final quarter.
The last time Salineville Southern Local and East Palestine played in a 64-56 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on February 3, East Palestine faced off against Hanoverton United . Click here for a recap. Salineville Southern Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on February 7 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School. For more, click here.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.