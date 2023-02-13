Salineville Southern Local swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush East Palestine 49-29 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Salineville Southern Local a 14-2 lead over East Palestine.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.