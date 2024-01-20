Massillon Perry’s advantage forced Canton GlenOak to dig down, but it did to earn a 69-35 win Friday for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Canton Glenoak High on Jan. 19.

Massillon Perry showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Canton GlenOak as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Eagles’ shooting darted in front for a 29-20 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Canton GlenOak charged to a 51-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-5 edge.

Last season, Canton GlenOak and Massillon Perry faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Canton GlenOak faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Massillon Perry took on Massillon Jackson on Jan. 5 at Massillon Perry High School.

