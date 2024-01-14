Georgetown topped Peebles 41-33 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 13.

The first quarter gave Georgetown a 12-8 lead over Peebles.

The G-Men opened a small 16-12 gap over the Indians at the half.

Georgetown jumped to a 30-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 41-33.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Peebles faced off against Winchester Eastern and Georgetown took on Sabina East Clinton on Jan. 2 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

