Defiance finally found a way to top Kenton 45-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Kenton started on steady ground by forging a 10-3 lead over Defiance at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ shooting moved in front for a 23-18 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Defiance moved to a 37-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Defiance and Kenton faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Kenton High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Defiance faced off against Wauseon and Kenton took on Upper Sandusky on Jan. 13 at Upper Sandusky High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.