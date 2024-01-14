Manchester posted a narrow 47-41 win over Latham Western in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 13.

Manchester opened with a 15-10 advantage over Latham Western through the first quarter.

The Greyhounds opened a close 27-17 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Latham Western climbed back to within 38-36.

The Greyhounds held on with a 9-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Latham Western and Manchester faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Latham Western High School.

Recently on Jan. 5, Latham Western squared off with Beaver Eastern in a basketball game.

