Lima Temple Christian posted a narrow 46-43 win over Bellefontaine Calvary Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 13.

Last season, Lima Temple Christian and Bellefontaine Calvary Christian faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Lima Temple Christian School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Lima Temple Christian faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Bellefontaine Calvary Christian took on Sidney Lehman on Jan. 2 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.