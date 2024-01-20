Kettering Alter left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati McNicholas from start to finish for a 62-34 victory in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Cincinnati McNicholas squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Kettering Alter took on Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy on Jan. 13 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

