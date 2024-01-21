McDermott Northwest collected a solid win over Frankfort Adena in a 55-39 verdict in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with McDermott Northwest and Frankfort Adena settling for a 11-11 first-quarter knot.

The Mohawks fought to a 25-21 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

McDermott Northwest jumped to a 43-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mohawks and the Warriors each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Frankfort Adena faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Frankfort Adena High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, McDermott Northwest faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Frankfort Adena took on Williamsport Westfall on Jan. 13 at Frankfort Adena High School.

