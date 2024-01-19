Liberty Township Lakota East posted a narrow 78-69 win over Cincinnati Riverview East on Jan. 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Liberty Township Lakota East opened with an 18-15 advantage over Cincinnati Riverview East through the first quarter.

The Thunderhawks registered a 38-25 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Cincinnati Riverview East responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 64-55.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Cincinnati Riverview East faced off against Fayetteville-Perry and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Jan. 12 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

