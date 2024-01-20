Coldwater unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fort Recovery 57-32 Friday at Fort Recovery High on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Coldwater a 12-10 lead over Fort Recovery.

The Cavaliers registered a 26-17 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Coldwater charged to a 44-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 13-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Coldwater and Fort Recovery played in a 57-51 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Fort Recovery faced off against Botkins and Coldwater took on Celina on Jan. 13 at Celina High School.

