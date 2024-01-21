Tipp City Tippecanoe topped Springfield Shawnee 46-39 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 20.

The first quarter gave Tipp City Tippecanoe a 13-9 lead over Springfield Shawnee.

The Red Devils fought to a 27-20 intermission margin at the Braves’ expense.

Springfield Shawnee clawed to within 34-29 through the third quarter.

The Red Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Greenville and Springfield Shawnee took on St Paris Graham on Jan. 12 at St Paris Graham High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.