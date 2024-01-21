Ottawa-Glandorf posted a narrow 51-48 win over Lima in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 20.

Lima started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans’ shooting darted in front for a 24-19 lead over the Spartans at the half.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Lima made it 37-33.

The Spartans closed the lead with a 15-14 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lima and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Lima High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Findlay and Lima took on Pickerington Central on Jan. 14 at Pickerington High School Central.

