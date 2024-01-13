Marietta posted a narrow 49-44 win over Vincent Warren for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Vincent Warren High on Jan. 12.

Last season, Marietta and Vincent Warren faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Vincent Warren faced off against Point Pleasant and Marietta took on New Concord Glenn on Jan. 6 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

