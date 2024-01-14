Newark topped Austintown-Fitch 51-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 14.

The start wasn’t the problem for Austintown-Fitch, as it began with a 14-11 edge over Newark through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Falcons would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 30-21 lead on the Wildcats.

Austintown-Fitch moved ahead by earning a 36-31 advantage over Newark at the end of the third quarter.

The Falcons had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats won the session and the game with a 20-9 performance.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Newark faced off against Mt Vernon and Austintown-Fitch took on Youngstown Boardman on Jan. 9 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

