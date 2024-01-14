Ironton pushed past Bexley for a 61-43 win on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Ironton darted in front of Bexley 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Tigers opened a modest 31-26 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Ironton roared to a 48-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions closed the lead with a 15-13 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 8, Bexley faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Ironton took on Portsmouth on Jan. 9 at Ironton High School.

