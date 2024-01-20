Cincinnati Indian Hill dismissed Cincinnati Deer Park by a 63-31 count on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Indian Hill a 19-7 lead over Cincinnati Deer Park.

The Braves’ offense stormed in front for a 50-15 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Cincinnati Deer Park fought back in the third quarter to make it 54-23.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-8 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Indian Hill squared off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier.

