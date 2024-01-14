East Canton notched a win against Akron Springfield 52-36 on Jan. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

East Canton opened with a 9-6 advantage over Akron Springfield through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a thin 18-14 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

East Canton moved to a 33-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 19-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 5, East Canton faced off against Blanchester and Akron Springfield took on Ravenna Southeast on Jan. 9 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

