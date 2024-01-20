Canton McKinley pushed past Uniontown Lake for an 80-61 win on Jan. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Canton McKinley a 24-14 lead over Uniontown Lake.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 45-35 lead over the Blue Streaks at the half.

Canton McKinley stormed to a 64-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks closed the lead with an 18-16 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Lake squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Uniontown Lake High School.

In recent action on Jan. 14, Canton McKinley faced off against Akron East and Uniontown Lake took on Euclid on Jan. 13 at Uniontown Lake High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.