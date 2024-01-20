It was a tough night for Lima Bath which was overmatched by Ottawa-Glandorf in this 69-26 verdict.

The first quarter gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 15-6 lead over Lima Bath.

The Titans registered a 40-13 advantage at half over the Wildcats.

Ottawa-Glandorf stormed to a 57-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 12-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Bath squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Lima Bath faced off against Spencerville and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Findlay on Jan. 13 at Findlay High School.

