It was a tough night for Springfield Northwestern which was overmatched by Springfield Shawnee in this 49-14 verdict.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee a 17-7 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Braves’ shooting charged in front for a 33-9 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Springfield Shawnee thundered to a 46-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors narrowed the gap 5-3 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Springfield Northwestern faced off against Springfield Greenon and Springfield Shawnee took on St Paris Graham on Jan. 12 at St Paris Graham High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.