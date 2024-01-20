Atwater Waterloo knocked off Berlin Center Western Reserve 52-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Atwater Waterloo faced off against New Middletown Springfield and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Mineral Ridge on Jan. 12 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.